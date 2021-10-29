Braves shutout Astros 2-0 in Game 3 of World Series, take 2-1 series lead

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson pitched five shutout innings to lead Atlanta to a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

Anderson was actually taken out of the contest not having allowed a hit. The Braves bullpen backed up Anderson’s effort tossing four more innings of scoreless relief, allowing just two hits.

The Braves took the lead in the third inning on Austin Riley’s double that scored Eddie Rosario, making it 1-0. It wasn’t until the bottom of the eighth that the Braves added to their slim lead. Travis D’Arnaud hit a solo homer to make it a 2-0 game.

With the victory, the Braves take the lead in the best of seven game series, holding a two games to one advantage. Game 4 is Saturday night in Atlanta.