Braves walk past Cardinals 8-4 to complete series sweep

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies, rear, scores next to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Austin Riley homered and Ehire Adrianza drove in the go-ahead run with the first of four straight bases-loaded walks as the Atlanta Braves scored six times in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-4 victory.

Atlanta’s rally came against a Cardinals bullpen that couldn’t hold a lead for the second straight night. Riley’s two-out, two-run homer off Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth tied the game at 4 and denied Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc his first major league win in more than a year.