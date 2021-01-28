Bret Bielema on Illinois football: ‘I’m trying to be good now”

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Bret Bielema is renting temporary quarters, but he told reporters Wednesday that he’s building a house for the long term in Champaign. The same could be said for what he’s trying to do with the Illini football program, to the point that you might call him the team’s Construction Foreman, instead of the Head Coach.

For all the talk you’ll hear in athletic circles about building a culture, or building a team into a program, Bielema sounds like a man who has been busy building, but literally, and figuratively in recent weeks.

On the day he was hired, he started building a clean slate with the state’s high school football coaches, who for a long time have watched as several different Illini coaching staffs have failed to keep a large portion of in-state players from committing to other programs.

He’s set up a “Zoom Room” in the football facility where he and his staff can and have, spent hours recruiting his own players, potential transfers and current high school players.

“I can’t control anything that Illinois has done or been a part of in the past, all I can do is control what we are in the future and there isn’t going to be a program in the country that is going to recruit you harder than to come to your home state,” Bielema told FOX2 Wednesday. With next week’s signing period approaching, the Illini will sign a few more high school recruits but will also be working the transfer portal to see if impact players who got away want to come back. “If they want to come back home I want ’em back home if they can help us win a championship.”

In building a staff, Bielema has largely gone the route of most head coaches, dipping into past associations to find assistants, with a few exceptions. He said Wednesday it was important to hire a coordinator without any previous ties.

“It was very important for me to hire a coordinator that I had not worked with in the past. I wanted to bring in fresh blood in my mix…I only offered the defensive coordinator position to one guy and that guy was Ryan Walters, and he took it.”

His staff includes someone else he had no previous association with, in Cory Patterson, the former Trinity Catholic High School head coach who will coach running backs after dealing with tight ends under Lovie Smith’s staff. Patterson “came in and knocked it out of the park,” Bielema said.

Patterson will retain the St. Louis region as part of his recruiting territory, and while Walters knows the area from his time on Missouri’s staff, Bielema said that his coordinators will have minimal recruiting responsibilities. The ten assistants will carve up the state of Illinois, then handle regional assignments.

Over the next few weeks, the Illini staff will focus on building players in the weight room, while also building out a playbook. Bielema didn’t make any huge revelation about scheme or personnel Wednesday, other than saying his offense would play with tempo.

Bielema the foreman wants to build quickly for the long haul, and not be standing in an active construction site any longer than necessary.

“I’m not going to skip a step to be where we want to be, but I’m trying to be good now. I don’t want to wait three years from now,” he said.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News