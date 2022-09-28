One night after clinching the National League Central division title, the Cardinals were a little flat in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff shut down the Cards offense with six shutout innings while striking out ten to pick up the win and improve his season record to 13-4. Jose Quintana was the tough luck loser. He allowed just one run in five innings pitched and struck out seven Brewers. Quintana’s season record falls to 6-7. The Redbirds used a secondary lineup in the game. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan were the only regular starters in the lineup. Andrew Knizner was the hitting star for St. Louis, with two hits including his second home run in as many games. The Brewers broke open a tight 2-1 game with three runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Victor Caratini’s two run double. The Brewers kept their wild card playoff hopes alive with the win.

The Cardinals take Thursday off before beginning their final home series of the season on Friday night when the Pittsburgh Pirates come to Busch Stadium.