Brewers blast Cards 18-3, Molina involved in scuffle

It was an ugly game and ugly loss for the Cardinals on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. The Brewers belted the Redbirds by the score of 18-3 and the game was marred by an on field scuffle between the two teams.

In the game. Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty couldn’t get out of the fourth inning. He allowed nine runs, including back to back home runs by Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun in the first inning. The bullpen didn’t pitch much better allowing nine more runs to Milwaukee.

A disturbing incident occurred in the fifth inning involving Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. He was called for catcher’s interference during a Ryan Braun swing. Molina got attention to his left arm after Braun’s bat struck it. While Molina was being tended to by Cardinals trainers, words from the Brewers dugout came out that either insulted Molina or Cardinals manager Mike Shildt. Molina immediately headed for the Milwaukee dugout and his team followed him. After a short scuffle, order was restored.

Molina got x-rays on his left arm and hand and the team awaits results. The Cardinals and Brewers play another doubleheader on Wednesday in Milwaukee.