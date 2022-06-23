The four game series between the top two teams in the National League’s central division decided nothing. It was a series split. The Brewers got the split with a 6-4 win in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon. Dakota Hudson allowed five run in four and a third innings and took the loss. Paul Goldschmidt got the Cards off to a good start with a run scoring double. Goldschmidt ended up scoring on the play as well after two Brewers throwing errors. Cardinals led 2-0. The Brewers took the lead for good on Tyrone Taylor’s three run home run off Hudson giving them a 4-2 lead. Lars Nootbaar got the Cardinals back to 4-3 after he hit his second homer of the season. Milwaukee got an insurance home run by Willy Adames to go ahead 5-3. Both teams are tied atop the division with identical 40-32 records.

The Cardinals return home on Friday to start a six game home stand. The Cubs will be in St. Louis Friday through Sunday with the Marlins visiting June 27-29.