Brewers lose Hazelwood West grad Devin Williams to fractured hand

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ST. LOUIS– The Milwaukee Brewers will be without a key member of the team’s bullpen for the foreseeable future, after a Wednesday afternoon announcement that relief pitcher Devin Williams had a broken right hand that will likely require surgery.

Williams, a Hazelwood West graduate and the 2020 Rookie of the Year told reporters that he went out for drinks after Sunday’s division-clinching win and punched a wall in frustration.

Devin Williams and David Stearns address the media: pic.twitter.com/LkfE8RvLoH — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 29, 2021

“I’m pretty upset with myself. There’s no one to blame but me. I feel like I’ve let my team down, our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. I know how big of a role I play on this team and a lot of people counting on me,” Williams said, flanked by Brewers GM David Stearns.

Stearns said there is an outside chance Williams could be available if the team reaches the World Series.

RHP Devin Williams placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand fracture.



RHP Colin Rea selected from Triple-A Nashville.



INF/OF Tim Lopes designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/StQnX19coF — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 29, 2021

Williams has been a key cog in the Milwaukee bullpen with an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA. X-rays taken during the game with the Cardinals last night revealed the extent of the damage.