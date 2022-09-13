Jordan Montgomery found himself on the losing end of a Cardinals game for the first time with his new team. The Brewers came in to Busch Stadium on Tuesday night and handed St. Louis an 8-4 defeat. Montgomery gave up four runs in the first two innings. He ended up allowing six runs, four of them earned in five innings pitched to suffer his first loss as a Cardinal. The team had been 7-0 in Montgomery’s starts since coming over from the Yankees at the trade deadline. Andrew McCutchen had two hits, including a two run homer in the fifth inning to give Milwaukee a 6-4 lead. Willy Adames had two hits and 2 RBI as well for the Brewers.

Albert Pujols was in the Cardinals lineup. he went 1 for 4, driving in a run with a first inning single.

With the win, the Brewers cut the deficit to the Cardinals to seven games back in the NL Central division race.