Brewers overpower Cardinals 9-5

Avisail Garcia drove in five runs to help the Brewers outslug the Cardinals 9-5 on Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium. Garcia hit a two run homer in the fifth inning and a two run double in the seventh inning to lead the way. Keston Hiura had another big hit, a three run homer off Tyler Webb to make it an 8-2 game. The Cardinals tried to rally when Austin Dean hit his first Cardinals home run. It was a three run shot into the upper deck in left field to cut the deficit to 9-5.
Carlos Martinez started the game and pitched five innings allowing three runs, but took the loss to fall to 0-2 on the season.
The Cardinals and Brewers play the deciding game of this three game series on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.