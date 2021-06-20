Brittany Matthews shares photos celebrating Mahomes’ first Father’s Day with daughter Sterling Skye

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Many people across the country are celebrating Father’s Day Sunday, including new father, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes’ fiancée and KC NWSL co-owner Brittany Matthews shared multiple adorable photos Sunday of the couple with their daughter Sterling Skye.

“Happy 1st Fathers Day,” she said. “We love you.”

The couple first shared photos of their daughter earlier this month in a family photo shoot. Previously Matthews said they planned to keep their daughter’s pictures private until they felt the time was right.

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September, the same day that the Chiefs QB got his Super Bowl LIV ring.

Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on Feb. 20, weighing 6 lbs and 11 oz.

Matthews indicated on social media they’ve set a wedding date in 2022 but did not say exactly when or where.