Broadcaster John Smoltz refuses COVID vaccine but will continue working

John Smoltz, the Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime broadcast analyst on FOX Sports and MLB Network, will work remotely for the cable network after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the New York Post reported.
The paper reports that the MLB Network set a September 1 deadline for employees to get the vaccine and that Smoltz, who won a World Series title with the Atlanta Braves and also pitched briefly for the St. Louis Cardinals at the end of his career, refused, along with former Major League pitcher Al Leiter.
Smoltz has not commented on the report. It is unclear if his vaccine status will impact his role on FOX Sports’ lead MLB announcing team with St. Louis native Joe Buck.