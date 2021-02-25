Brooklyn Nets sign Chaminade grad Tyler Cook

ST. LOUIS– The Brooklyn Nets officially announced the signing of forward Tyler Cook Wednesday, confirming news about the Chaminade grad first broken Tuesday night by ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Cook, who played for Denver and Cleveland last season, was in the NBA’s developmental G-League this year, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds in seven games for Minnesota’s affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.
The Nets are in second place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference at 21-12, a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers.