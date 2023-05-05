What a thrill for a couple of St. Louis area high school students. They got a visit from a Pro Football Hall of Famer, the longtime St. Louis Ram Isaac Bruce on Friday. The Super Bowl champ surprised a couple of deserving students from Normandy High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience with scholarships from the Isaac Bruce Foundation. Students need to have a grade point average of at least 2.0 and write a personal essay. It’s all part of Bruce’s Foundation that promotes healthy lifestyles and education.

