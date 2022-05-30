MANCHESTER, Mo. – Sheila Frost was stopping for lunch at the McDonald’s on Manchester Road when she got a surprise near the drive-thru.

“I saw the car and my husband and I are big NASCAR race fans,” Frost said. “We’ve gone to a lot of races and saw it and had to do a quick U-turn and get some pictures to take home and show my husband.”

The car, Bubba Wallace’s #23, won first place at Talladega last year. Wallace’s car will be making the proverbial pitstop at various McDonald’s restaurants in the St. Louis area this week.

“It’s not the new generation they have, but last year’s car. What we do is take it out in the market before race weekend,” said Steve Doody, McDonald’s Talladega Victory Tour marketing manager. “We were in Charlotte last week and this week in St. Louis. And we’ll do about two McDonald’s a day, so race fans can see the car and touch it and see what one looks like up closely.”

The 700-horsepower stock car is part of 23XI Racing, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and driver Danny Hamlin.

On Friday, Wallace will drop by the East St. Louis McDonald’s to sign autographs and maybe sell a few French fries from 11 a.m. until noon.

Bubba Wallace himself will take to the track on Sunday, June 5, for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“We’re excited about the race for next week,” Frost said. “Coming to St. Louis area and Illinois, and all the drivers that are going to be here. We’ll be watching it on TV, for sure.”