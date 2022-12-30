TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay Buccaneer and his brothers can add rescuer to their resumes after helping save four people from a helicopter crash off of the Davis Islands Thursday evening.

The Tampa Police Department said at around 5 p.m. Thursday, a tour helicopter carrying four people crashed as it made its way to the Peter O. Knight Airport when it had to make an emergency landing.

According to police, the helicopter pilot said there was a loud banging sound before the aircraft lost power, forcing it to land in the water near the Davis Islands Yacht Club.

“I asked the pilot if we just hit something. He goes, ‘No, but this isn’t really good,” said Hunter Hupp, a 28-year-old Philadephia resident who was on the helicopter with his parents for the sightseeing tour.

All of the occupants of the helicopter ended up in the water, but they were soon rescued by two Good Samaritan jet skiers and marine officers. Friday, the TPD confirmed that Bucs quarterback Blaine Gabbert was one of the people involved in saving the crash victims.

TPD is planning a press conference describing the successful rescue operation at 12:30 p.m. with Gabbert, Tampa police marine patrol officers, and a major from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to discuss their roles in saving the Hupp family.

You can watch it on this page live once it begins.