ST. LOUIS–When Tom Brady announced he was walking away from a legendary NFL career on Tuesday, the reaction from many in our neck of the woods may have quietly or not so quietly mimicked the song Munchkins bellowed when the witch in the Wizard of Oz met her demise. After all, Brady’s run of seven Super Bowl rings started with his Patriots upsetting the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002 as a two-touchdown underdog. We didn’t know it at the time, obviously, but the Rams would never appear in the Super Bowl again representing St. Louis again. How might the course of the team’s history have changed if Brady, the game’s MVP, doesn’t engineer the final drive that leads to Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning field goal?

If we’re building a Mount Rushmore of St. Louis sports villains, and just focusing on opposing players, is Brady, from one game–a really important one, certainly–on it, or is such animus better built over the course of multiple infractions?

We asked for your suggestions on social media….here were some of your most popular nominees:

Steve Yzerman

Detroit Red Wings’ Steve Yzerman (19) looks for a teammate while being shadowed by St. Louis Blues defender Jamal Mayers during the first period Saturday, Nov. 19, 2005, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jerry S. Mendoza)

The Detroit Red Wings star will be remembered as a longtime tormentor for St. Louis hockey fans, with a large amount of that built around a blue line slapshot in double overtime that won Game 7 of the 1996 Western Conference semifinals in the Stanley Cup playoffs, ending the brief Wayne Gretzky era here in St. Louis, and what many think would have been a great shot at the team’s first Stanley Cup title, which would have to wait.

Ed Belfour

Chicago Blackhawks’ Chris Chelios, left, sends St. Louis Blues’ Brett Hull to the ice as Blackhawks goalie Ed Belfour fights for a loose puck in the first period in Chicago, April 18, 1992. This was the first game of the best-of-seven series in the NHL playoffs in the Norris Division of the Campbell Conference. (AP Photo/John Swart)

Belfour was the man in goal during most of the 90s era rivalry games between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues. When St. Louis upset the top-seeded Blackhawks in the 1993 Stanley Cup playoffs, Belfour famously lost it after the game-winning goal in overtime. There were others in that era of the Chicago-St. Louis rivalry, and several of you mentioned Chris Chelios, but Rico Blacc may have put it best on Twitter when he told me “That team had several annoying players (Savard, Roenick, Goulet, Yawney, so many others, Grimson, Noonan, Lemieux, I could probably name the whole team). But if we’re talking the Mt Rushmore of hateable names & faces from the Blackhawks back then, it’s gotta be Ed Belfour.”

Jeffrey Leonard

San Francisco Giants Jeffrey Leonard, center, watches his third inning home run sail toward the fence during Game 3 of the National League playoffs against the St. Louis Cardinals at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Oct. 9, 1987. With the solo homer, Leonard became the fourth person to hit home runs in three consecutive National League games. Pitcher, catcher and ump are unidentified. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)

The Cardinals won the 1987 National League Championship series over San Francisco in seven games, but the series will forever be remembered for a player on the losing team winning Most Valuable Player honors. Jeffrey Leonard had a monster series: .417 average, 10 hits, 5 RBI, 4 HR. And he did it with slow flair, thanks to the “One Flap Down” home run trot, which in turn prompted Cardinals fans at Busch Stadium to jeer him with chants of “Jeffffrrreeey!”

Johnny Cueto and Brandon Phillips

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) celebrates in the dugout with teammate Brandon Phillips (4) after pitching the eighth inning of a 6-0 win in a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh Friday, May 31, 2013. Cueto allowed one-hit in eight innings of work. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

August 10, 2010, a day which will live in infamy. The Cardinals were in Cincinnati to face the Reds. The night before, Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips called the Cardinals “little bitches”. The next day, he steps to the plate in the first inning and taps Yadier Molina on the shinguard. Molina takes offense. Words are exchanged, dugouts and bullpens are emptied. Fists fly. Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto, pinned up against the backstop, kicks with his cleats, catching Cardinals backup catcher Jason LaRue in the head. LaRue’s career effectively ended after this incident, due to concussions. Cueto was suspended for seven days, with managers Dusty Baker and Tony LaRussa each suspended for two games. The animosity between teams has extended to the present day, as evidenced by an opening weekend scuffle last April.

Honorable Mentions

Jamie Benn/Dallas Stars

Brent Seabrook/Chicago Blackhawks

David Ortiz/Boston Red Sox

Nick Kypreos/Toronto Maple Leafs

Gary Carter/New York Mets