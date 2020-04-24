Burrow picked #1 at NFL Draft

Holding their first ever virtual draft, the NFL gave sports fans a treat on Thursday night. With the Coronavirus still shutting down the country and gatherings of more than ten people, the NFL kept their draft on the originally scheduled date. Commissioner Roger Goodell hosted the NFL Draft from his basement. All NFL teams were at home as well and the first round picks went off without a hitch.

Here are the top 5 picks in the NFL Draft

Bengals – QB Joe Burrow – LSU Redskins – DE Chase Young – Ohio State Lions – CB Jeff Okudah – Ohio State Giants – T Andrew Thomas – Georgia Dolphins – QB Tua Tagovaila – Alabama