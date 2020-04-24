Breaking News
IL: 1,688 deaths/36,934 cases; MO: 218 deaths/6,321 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
1  of  2
Live Now
The NFL Draft: The latest selections from this first-ever virtual event St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force holds daily coronavirus update

Burrow picked #1 at NFL Draft

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Holding their first ever virtual draft, the NFL gave sports fans a treat on Thursday night. With the Coronavirus still shutting down the country and gatherings of more than ten people, the NFL kept their draft on the originally scheduled date. Commissioner Roger Goodell hosted the NFL Draft from his basement. All NFL teams were at home as well and the first round picks went off without a hitch.

Here are the top 5 picks in the NFL Draft

  1. Bengals – QB Joe Burrow – LSU
  2. Redskins – DE Chase Young – Ohio State
  3. Lions – CB Jeff Okudah – Ohio State
  4. Giants – T Andrew Thomas – Georgia
  5. Dolphins – QB Tua Tagovaila – Alabama

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News