Canceled golf camp still providing needed service to St. Louis kids

ST. LOUIS – The Golf Foundation of Missouri canceled its annual youth summer camp at Forest Park due to the coronavirus crisis. Despite the setback, the organization is still giving back to kids in need.

Beginning June 1, organizers say the foundation will provide lunch to 50 would-be campers across the St. Louis area five days a week for the next nine weeks.

The lunches are being provided by Mike Duffy’s Bar and Grill, Chick-Fil-A, Lorenzo’s Trattoria, Rib City, and Knead Bake House and Provisions.

The Golf Foundation of Missouri is looking forward to getting kids back on the course next summer.