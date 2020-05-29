Breaking News
IL: 5,270 deaths/ 117,455 cases; MO: 738 deaths/ 12,795 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of News 11

Canceled golf camp still providing needed service to St. Louis kids

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Golf Foundation of Missouri canceled its annual youth summer camp at Forest Park due to the coronavirus crisis. Despite the setback, the organization is still giving back to kids in need.

Beginning June 1, organizers say the foundation will provide lunch to 50 would-be campers across the St. Louis area five days a week for the next nine weeks.

The lunches are being provided by Mike Duffy’s Bar and Grill, Chick-Fil-A, Lorenzo’s Trattoria, Rib City, and Knead Bake House and Provisions.

The Golf Foundation of Missouri is looking forward to getting kids back on the course next summer.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News