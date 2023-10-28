It wasn’t much of a contest on Friday night in Vancouver. It was all Canucks, a 5-0 drubbing of the Blues. Canucks captain Quinn Hughes scored the first two goals of the game and they never looked back. The effort by the Blues was non-existent, just one night after a 3-0 shutout win in Calgary over the Flames. Jordan Binnington surrendered all five goals including three in the second period by Vancouver giving them a stout 4-0 lead after fourty minutes.

The Blues four game road trip concludes next Wednesday when they play the Avalanche in Colorado. The Avs have a division best 6-1 record so far. The Blues record is 3-3-1 after seven games this year.