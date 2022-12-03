COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Cardinal Ritter College Prep Lions check two milestones off their bucket list: An undefeated season and the first football state championship in school history.

The Lions roared past the Reeds Spring Wolves (Reeds Spring, Mo.) in a 46-7 victory Saturday to claim the Missouri Class 3 State Championship.

Cardinal Ritter jumped out to a 20-point first half lead before Reeds Spring’s only score of the day just before halftime. The Lions then added on 26 unanswered points in the second half. Senior Marvin Burks Jr. enjoyed a standout performance with four touchdowns and 100-plus yards.

Head coach Brennan Spain led the Lions to their first state title in three championship games after runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2008. Cardinal Ritter ends the season with a perfect 14-0 overall record.

Cardinal Ritter joins four other St. Louis-area schools with state titles this season…

The Francis Howell Vikings won the Missouri Class 5 State Championship, also first-timers and through an unbeaten season like Cardinal Ritter.

The St. Mary’s Dragons won the Missouri Class 4 State Championship.

The Christian Brothers High School Cadets won the Missouri Class 6 State Championship.

The East St. Louis Flyers won the Illinois Class 6A State Championship.