Cardinal Ritter grad Jameson Williams transferring from Ohio State

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Jameson Williams #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– For the second time in six months, an offensive weapon from St. Louis area has opted to transfer from the Ohio State University football program.

Jameson Williams, the Cardinal Ritter grad who emerged as a sophomore deep threat wide receiver for the Buckeyes this past season with 9 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns, has decided to leave the Big Ten program, the school confirmed Wednesday. Williams hasn’t responded to a request for an interview but alluded to the transfer on his Instagram account.

Former Trinity Catholic star Mookie Cooper, who was redshirting as a freshman, transferred to Missouri and will be eligible to play in the fall.

Williams didn’t immediately indicate any specific reason for the decision. Ohio State has a deep roster of receiver talent, bolstered by Chris Olave’s decision to return for the 2021 season. Under new NCAA rules, players can now transfer once without having to sit out a season.

Jameson Williams can FLY pic.twitter.com/TO7oOgeHhs — Kieran (@carebearkieran) April 28, 2021

Among those taking note of Williams’ decision was Cooper.

If they knew our story they would understand our WHY 🤟 @bigsgjamo my Brudda x10 https://t.co/ZCwTQ6U7g8 — BIGMOOK (@mcgetbusy1) April 28, 2021

While speculation will automatically turn to Williams ending up in Columbia, he’ll have a wide swath of Power 5 suitors. He wouldn’t be able to meet in person with potential new teams until early June, when the NCAA lifts pandemic restrictions, but that would not preclude a decision on a new school before then.