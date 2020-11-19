Cardinal Ritter prepping for state football quarterfinals Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo- One year after a promising season came to an end in controversy, a new-look coaching staff at Cardinal Ritter has the Lions alive and kicking in the MSHSAA Class 3 playoff chase.

The team hosts Kennett Saturday afternoon in the state quarterfinals. Kennett advanced after St. Mary’s was forced to forfeit due to coronavirus issues.

Ritter features highly touted 2022 receiver Luther Burden III, who recently committed to Oklahoma, and 2021 running back Bill Jackson, who has verbally committed to Tulsa.

