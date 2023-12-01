ST. LOUIS – Aniyah Brown was the focus of a FOX 2 feature story at the age of nine in 2015 after she dominated a national Junior Olympics competition.

Nearly one decade later, Brown reaches another big milestone in her athletic journey, committing to the track and field program at Ohio State University.

Brown, a senior at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, committed to Ohio State earlier this week. She enjoyed a signing ceremony earlier this week with family, friends and Cardinal Ritter staff.

Left: Aniyah Brown on FOX 2 in 2015 (File Photo). Right: Aniyah Brown after committing to Ohio State (Photo courtesy: Ray Brown)

According to a report from The St. Louis American, Brown is a four-time individual state champion for Cardinal Ritter in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Her fastest times for the 100- and 200-meter dashes are listed as 11.86 seconds and 24.3 seconds respectively.

According to Brown’s Twitter page, it appears she was considering opportunities at the University of Miami and the University of Kentucky before choosing Ohio State University.

NOTE: Video from Brown’s 2015 interview is attached to the top of this story.