Cardinals 2020 Schedule released

Major League Baseball released the schedules for all of its teams on Monday, July 6. The Cardinals will begin the season at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 24th with a 7:15 PM game against the Pirates. The Redbirds schedule features 30 home games, including the Cubs, August 7, 8 and 9 and the Kansas City Royals featuring former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny on August 24, 25 and 26. The Cards will finish the regular season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers with a four game series, September 24-27.

As far as the 30 games on the road for St. Louis, seven will be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago and six in Milwaukee.