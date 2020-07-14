Cardinals and Harris-Stowe to break ground on the historic Stars Park renovation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The groundbreaking of Stars Park at Harris-Stowe State University starts today. The Cardinals are a big part of the ballpark’s renovation.

The field originally served as the home of the St. Louis Stars’ of the Negro National League from 1922-31. It is located on the campus near the intersection of Compton and Market. It is now the home of the Harris-Stowe State University Baseball Program.

The groundbreaking begins at 10:00 am. Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III, Cardinals Vice President of Community Relations Michael Hall, and Harris-Stowe State University President Dr. Corey S. Bradford are expected to make the announcement.