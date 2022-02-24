Cardinals announce 13 more theme nights for 2022 at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Despite the lockout, the Cardinals continue to announce ticket and theme nights for this next season. They have announced 13 additional theme dates for the 2022 season, including three first-time events like nights for DC Comics Super Heroes, Shark Week, and Mental Health Awareness, plus five Budweiser Bash Nights.
The Budweiser Bash returns with Cardinals Alumni favorites Keith Hernandez, David Freese, John Stuper, Dave LaPoint, Willie McGee, and Ozzie Smith. Fans who purchase a special Budweiser Bash Theme Ticket will receive a limited-edition bobblehead of that game’s featured Cardinals Alumni.
Learn more about the theme nights here.
2022 Cardinals Theme Tickets at Busch Stadium:
- April 11 – Peanuts Night
- April 25 – College Night I
- April 26 – Keith Hernandez – Budweiser Bash
- April 28 – College Night II
- April 28 – Scout Night I
- April 29 – Grateful Dead Night
- May 1 – Sesame Street Day
- May 1 – Peanut Controlled Day
- May 10 – Class of 2022 Night
- May 10 – David Freese – Budweiser Bash
- May 10 – Lee Smith – Budweiser Bash
- May 11 – Nurses Appreciation Night
- May 12 – Nurses Appreciation Day
- May 13 – Friends Night
- May 23 – Fans Fight Cancer Night
- May 23 – Scout Night II
- May 24 – Shakespeare Night
- May 26 – Mental Health Awareness Night
- May 27 – Margaritaville Night
- May 29 – SEMO Day
- May 30 – Bikers at Busch
- May 31 – World Wide Technology Raceway Night
- June 10 – Pride Night
- June 13 – Teachers Night I
- June 13 – Scout Night III
- June 14 – Teachers Night II
- June 15 – Star Wars Night
- June 28 – John Stuper & Dave LaPoint – Budweiser Bash
- July 8 – Boy Band Night
- July 11 – Shark Week
- July 12 – Willie McGee – Budweiser Bash
- July 13 – DC Comics Super Hero Night
- July 14 – Christmas in July
- July 15 – Military Appreciation Night
- August 2 – Ozzie Smith – Budweiser Bash
- August 3 – Illini Night
- August 4 – Mizzou Night
- August 14 – Donate Life Day
- August 16 – WWE Night
- August 17 – First Responders Night
- August 18 – First Responders Day
- August 28 – Fiesta Cardenales
- September 5 – African American Heritage Day
- September 6 – Billikens Night
- September 15 – Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day
- September 16 – St. Louis Blues Night
- September 17 – St. Louis CITY SC Night