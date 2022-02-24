Cardinals announce 13 more theme nights for 2022 at Busch Stadium

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Senate has passed legislation expanding a scholarship program for adults seeking to finish their college degrees or complete new certifications.

The Fast Track grant program was due to expire later this year but would be extended for seven more years under a bill approved Thursday.

The scholarships also would be expanded to people in apprenticeship or training programs. And the bill would repeal a provision converting the grants to loans if recipients don't get a job and remain in Missouri.

The legislation now goes to the House for consideration.