Cardinals announce starting lineup for Thursday’s game vs. Milwaukee

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ win streak is back at 0 after a 17-game run.

The Brewers beat the Cardinals 4-0 Wednesday night. The Brewers got an early run in the first inning off Cards starting pitcher Miles Mikolas. They added home runs by Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth inning and Manny Pina in the seventh to pad their lead.

The Cardinals play the Brewers again at 12:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium Thursday.

The starting lineup is as follows:

Tommy Edman (S) 2B Dylan Carlson (S) CF Tyler O’Neill (R) LF Nolan Arenado (R) 3B Paul DeJong (R) SS José Rondón (R) RF Matt Carpenter (L) 1B Andrew Knizner (R) C J.A. Happ (L) P

The Cardinals have four regular-season games left before they play either the Giants or Dodgers in the wild card game on Wednesday, October 6.