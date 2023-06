The Cardinals arrived in London, England on Thursday morning. They will take part in MLB’s London Series this weekend against the Chicago Cubs. It’s a two game series to be played on Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25. The Saturday game will be broadcast right here on Fox 2. Our Red Zone pre game show gets things starts at 10:30 AM. First pitch is set for 12:10 PM. Cards players are excited to be going to Europe and participating in this world wide event.

