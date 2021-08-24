Cardinals, Ballpark Village ready to keep fans cool during heat advisory

ST. LOUIS – The heat is cranking once again in St. Louis, but the Cardinals still have work to do on the field and fans have cheering to do in the seats. Ballpark Village is ready to greet those fans with plenty of ways to keep cool pre-game.

“Despite school starting, Summer isn’t over. And St. Louis Summers are hot, that’s for sure,” says Ballpark Village Chief Operating Officer Mike LaMartina. “Our interior spaces are very cool for fans, whether it’s Bally Sports Live!, Sports and Social, Cardinals Nation, etc. There’s plenty of indoor opportunities, cool drinks, great food.”

Please stay cool this afternoon! Hazy sunshine, hot, and humid today with isolated storms again possible after 2pm (less widespread than Monday). Highs in the mid-90s and heat index values 105+ this afternoon. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/u6WDkIEbRY — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) August 24, 2021

Fans can also spend time and, maybe a little money, keeping cool in the many stores in the area. St. Louis streetwear brand Arch Apparel has even added its own entertainment.

“We always want people to come down, hang out, shop, listen to some good music. Tonight, we’re actually having a DJ play from 4:30 p.m. until the start of the game. So, if you’re coming downtown and your hot, come cool down before you go over to the game,” says Sadie Redam with Arch Apparel.

Once inside the stadium, the Cardinals are helping fans stay cool with seven giant coolers around the ballpark providing free water. They’ve also placed large fans inside the stadium gates to help cool guests and staff as they enter. Ushers have been instructed to look for signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion and an extra medical crew will be on hand.

With scheduled games Tuesday and Wednesday against Detroit, Cards fans need to be prepared for the heat by staying hydrated and wearing loose-fit, light-colored clothing. Arch Apparel can help with that last part.

“I think we’ll probably sell out of tank tops and hats within the next couple of days especially,” Redam says.