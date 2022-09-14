In the record setting 325th career start for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, the Cardinals won the game too, a 4-1 over division rival Milwaukee on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Wainwright pitched five innings, allowing just one run to get the win to improve to 11-9 on the season. After falling behind 1-0, Nolan Arenado hit his 29th home run of the season to tie the game in the second inning. Yadier Molina added a run scoring single in the same inning to put the Cards on top 2-1. Wainwright and Molina combined for a strike ’em out, throw ’em out double play in the third inning. Lars Nootbaar hit a 452 foot home run in the fifth inning to give the Redbirds a 3-1 cushion. Albert Pujols started in the game. He did not hit any home runs, but he did contribute a double to score an insurance run in the eighth inning. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 17th save of the season.

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts after winning the 325th start the he and Yadier Molina made in their career to set a new Major League record.