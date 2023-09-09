Make it two straight wins for the Cardinals over the Reds with a 4-3 triumph on Saturday night in Cincinnati. Willson Contreras drove in three of the four runs with a first inning single and a third inning two run homer, his 19th of the season. Lars Nootbaar knocked in the game winning run in the fourth inning with a run scoring double giving the Cards a 4-3 lead.

Zack Thompson pitched five innings, allowing three runs and picked up the victory raising his season record to 5-5. Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his eighth save of the season.

The Cardinals go for the series sweep Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.