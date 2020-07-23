Cardinals beat Royals 6-3 in final tuneup before Friday’s season opener

The Cardinals beat their cross-state rivals, the Royals 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium in their final tuneup before Friday’s 2020 season opening game. Tyler O’Neill had a two run double to give the Cards an early 2-1 lead. Paul DeJong’s two run homer in the 5th inning increased the Redsbirds lead to 5-2 over Kansas City. K.K. Kim struck out the side in the 9th inning to get the save. Miles Mikolas pitched four innings in the victory and is ready for baseball to help us all get back to normal.