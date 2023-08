Dakota Hudson only gave up 2 hits while the Cardinals offense delivered 4 home runs.

The combination led the Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night

at Busch Stadium. Tyler O’Neill, Jordan Walker, and Lars Nootbaar all homered in the second inning.

Alec Burleson added a 3-run homer in the third inning. Hudson didn’t give up a hit until the sixth inning in what was his best performance in years.