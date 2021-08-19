Cardinals blow early lead, lose to Brewers again, 6-4 in 10 innings

Milwaukee Brewers’ Avisail Garcia celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

After jumping out to an early 3-0 lead, the Cardinals ended losing in extra innings 6-4 to the division leading Brewers on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar drove in first inning runs with singles. Paul Goldschmidt’s double drove in another run to make it 3-0 after two innings.

The Brewers got solo home runs by Willie Adames in the fourth and Avisail Garcia in the fifth off Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to cut the Cards lead to 3-2. Garcia then tied the game in the ninth inning with another homer, this one off closer Alex Reyes. Milwaukee then scored three more runs off Reyes in the tenth inning, fueled by errors by Reyes and Nootbaar. St. Louisan Devin Williams pitched the tenth inning to get his third save of the season.

The defeat drops the Cardinals 12 games behind the first place Brewers. St. Louis had a golden opportunity to close the gap in the NL Wild Card race to just three games. The San Diego Padres currently hold the second wild card spot, but they lost again today in Colorado to the Rockies. The Cards still trail by four games in the NL Wild Card.