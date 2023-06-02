Leading 5-0 after three innings, the Cardinals faltered and lost to the Pirates 7-5 on Friday night in Pittsburgh. Things started out great for the Redbirds scoring five runs in the third inning, all with two out. The big inning was highlighted by two run homers by both Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado. Jack Flaherty pitched into the 6th inning, allowing just one run. Then the fateful Pirates 7th inning happened! With the Cardinals lead down to 5-3, Giovanny Gallegos allowed a go ahead three run homer to the Pirates Ke’Bryan Hayes giving Pittsburgh a 6-5 lead. Two pitches later, Josh Palacios also homered off Gallegos making it 7-5. The Cardinals offense had their chances in the game, stranding 12 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the 5th, 6th and 7th innings.

Gallegos allowed four runs in just two-thirds of an inning pitched, taking the loss (1-3).

The same two teams play game two of their weekend series at 3:00 PM on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Jordan Montgomery will pitch for the Cardinals.