Cardinals bullpen blows late lead, get swept by Braves

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson, right, is congratulated by Stephen Vogt after scoring a run during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Bad outings by Giovanny Gallegos and Anthony Reyes cost the Cardinals a late lead and they were beaten by the Braves for the third straight game, 8-4 was the final.

The Cards entered the eighth inning with a 4-2 lead, but when Gallegos gave up a two run game tying home run to Atlanta’s Austin Riley to even the contest at 4-4. Closer Alex Reyes came on for Gallegos, who was hit hard for the second straight night. Reyes walked four batters, surrendering three runs before being removed from the game. The six run inning gave the Braves an 8-4 lead.

The Cardinals had built that 4-2 lead thanks to Andrew Knizner’s first home run of the season and run scoring hits by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

The series sweep to the Braves drops the Cardinals season record to 53-55. They now trail the first place Brewers by 11 and a half games. The cross state rivals, the Kansas City Royals come to Busch Stadium tomorrow for a three game weekend series.