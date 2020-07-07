Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,028 deaths/ 23,856 cases IL: 7,020 deaths/ 147,251 cases.

Cardinals cancel Monday workout

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Cardinals along with other Major League Baseball teams cancelled their workout on Monday due to delays with their Covid-19 tests. Test results from last Friday were due to the Cardinals today before their practice was to begin. When the test results did not arrive, the Redbirds cancelled their workout. The team already has three positive results for coronavirus, although all three players are asymptomatic. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak explained why the team did not work out today.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News