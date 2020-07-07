Cardinals cancel Monday workout

The Cardinals along with other Major League Baseball teams cancelled their workout on Monday due to delays with their Covid-19 tests. Test results from last Friday were due to the Cardinals today before their practice was to begin. When the test results did not arrive, the Redbirds cancelled their workout. The team already has three positive results for coronavirus, although all three players are asymptomatic. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak explained why the team did not work out today.