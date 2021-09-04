Cardinals crush Brewers 15-4 in Wainwright & Molina’s 300th game

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is congratulated by catcher Yadier Molina as he leaves the game during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. The game marks the 300th game that Wainwright and Molina played in together. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The 300th career start for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina as pitcher and catcher for the Cardinals was a smashing success! The Cardinals offense erupted for six home runs in a 15-4 crushing of the division leading Brewers on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Wainwright pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just one earned run to improve his season record to 14-7. Molina hit a ninth inning grand slam, his ninth home run of the season. The pair began their pitching and catching tandum in 2005 and have now competed in that same manner for 300 times, becoming just the fourth duo in Major League baseball history to do so. The Tigers Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan hold the all time record with 324 career starts as a battery.

In Friday night’s game, the Cardinals built an 8-0 lead in the first three innings and never looked back. Their six home runs came from Nolan Arenado, who hit two to give him 29 for the season. The Redbirds got single homers from Harrison Bader (11), Tyler O’Neill (22), Edmundo Sosa (5) and Molina (9).

The win gets the Cardinals to within just one and a half games away from the second wild card spot in the National League playoff race.