Cardinals drop 6-5 decision to Reds

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto (19) scores a run on a wild pitch as St. Louis Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley fields the ball during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Cardinals came out on the short side of a 6-5 back and forth game with the Reds on Friday night in Cincinnati. Holding a 5-3 lead, the normally reliable Cardinals bullpen couldn’t hold that lead. Ryan Helsley gave up two runs in the seventh inning that allowed the Reds to tie the game 5-5. Tyler Stephenson’s sac fly in the eighth inning off Giovanny Gallegos proved to be the winning run.

The Cardinals got early home runs in the game from Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader and a two run double by backup catch Andrew Knizner to build that 5-3 lead.

The defeat sends the Cards back to the .500 mark on the season at 49-49 and drops them a game and a half back of the second place Reds in the NL Central division.