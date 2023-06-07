Jack Flaherty and three relievers shut out the powerful Texas Rangers, winning 1-0 on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas. Flaherty pitched six shutout innings, then Jordan Hicks, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley all pitched one scoreless inning each.

The only run of the game came in the 8th inning. Alec Burleson hit his fifth homer of the season, a solo line shot over the right field fence to insure the Cardinals victory.

The win ended a five game losing skid for the Cardinals.

They return home to begin a six game homestand on Friday when the Cincinnati Reds come to Busch Stadium for a 7:15 PM first pitch. Two more games with the Reds on Saturday and Sunday, then the San Francisco Giants come calling Monday through Wednesday, June 12-14.