SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a tiebreaking home run into McCovey Cove in the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants only struck out once while beating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3.

San Francisco closer Camilo Doval got slugger Nolan Arenado to strike out swinging with the tying run on second base to complete his fifth save. LaMonte Wade Jr. also homered in his third game off the injured list to help the Giants win their second straight after a five-game losing streak.

They split the four-game series with the Cardinals. San Francisco hitters didn’t have any strikeouts until Joc Pederson whiffed against Giovanny Gallegos for the last out in the eighth inning.