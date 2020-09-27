Cardinals fall to Brewers 3-0, still haven’t clinched playoff spot

Back to back home runs by Ryan Braun and Daniel Vogelbach in the fourth inning proved to be the difference in the Brewers 3-0 win over the Cardinals on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. The set back kept the Cardinals from clinching a playoff spot. That will now have to wait until Sunday.

Adam Wainwright took the loss in the contest, allowing three run in six and two-thirds innings pitched. Waino’s record now stands at 5-3. The Cardinals offense again failed to show up for this big game. Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff allowed just two hits in eight innings while striking out ten Cardinals. The Cardinals got singles from Kolten Wong and Yadier Molina for their only hits.

The Cardinals vs Brewers series wraps up on Sunday. Both teams still have a chance at making the playoffs. The Cardinals may have to play a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Monday if a tie in the standings occurs after Sunday’s games.