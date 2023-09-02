Bad Bounces cost the Cardinals in extra innings in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Cards starting pitcher Dakota Hudson did all he could, allowing just one run in seven innings. The Cardinals could account for just one run in the first nine innings, that would be Willson Contreras’ 16th home run of the season in the sixth inning.

Tied 1-1 in the 10th, the Pirates pushed three runs across, the 2-1 run coming on Andrew McCutchen’s infield hit. A Jo Jo Romero wild pitch made it a 3-1 game. A Bryan Reynolds sacrifice fly closed the Pirates scoring in the 10th to make it a 4-1 game. Paul Goldschmidt hit a sac fly of his own in the bottom of the 10th, but that’s where the Cards rally stopped.

The loss drops the Cardinals four games back of the Pirates and firmly at the basement of the National League Central division.