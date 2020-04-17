Cardinals fans can watch games from 2018 and 2019 for free

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals aren’t playing ball right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see some great baseball.

Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available for free on MLB.TV. That is more than 4,800 games.

MLB.com has selected the top games for all 30 teams to give fans a place to start. The selection from the Cardinals include:

Sept. 22, 2019: Cardinals rally to clinch postseason berth

Sept. 20, 2019: Molina’s influence pushes Cardinals to 2-1 over Cubs

May 5, 2018: Cardinals stun Cubs on Wong’s walk-off home run in the 10th

You can learn more about how to sign up here.