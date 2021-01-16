Cardinals, Flaherty still without deal, swap arb figures

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals and ace Jack Flaherty have not agreed to terms on a 2021 contract and they have swapped figures for salary arbitration. The 25-year-old Flaherty has asked for $3.9 million and the team is offering $3 million. The sides can come to an agreement until an arbitrator hears their case and makes a decision next month. If left to the arbitrator, the ruling will go entirely to one side or the other — no settling in the middle. After finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019, Flaherty went 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA over nine starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.