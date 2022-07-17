Visitors to the team store are the only ones at Busch Stadium on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The Major League Baseball collective bargaining agreement expired…
Visitors to the team store are the only ones at Busch Stadium on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The Major League Baseball collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 1, 2021, making it the first time since 1994 that the deadline has passed without a new agreement being reached. The league has now locked out the players. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
