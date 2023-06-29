It was Adam Wainwright’s 400th career start. He left after just an inning and 2/3 giving up six runs. The Houston Astros beat the Cardinals 14-0 to win the series. Waino’s era in ten starts jumped to 7.45. The post-game talk was all about Wainwright and what’s next for the Cardinals legendary pitcher. Manager Oli Marmol said Wainwright, would in fact, make his next start. In the game, Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker did extend his hitting streak to 17 games.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright commenting on the conversation he had with Cardinals manager Oli Marmol after a second straight poor start by the veteran pitcher. Wainwright gave up seven runs in just one and two thirds innings pitched in the Cardinals 14-0 lopsided loss to the Astros on Thursday night.