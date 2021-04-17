Cardinals go back to back twice and blast Phillies 9-4

The Cardinals hit back to back home runs in successive innings and took down the Phillies 4-0 on Saturday in Philadelphia. Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong hit back to back homers in the third inning giving the Cards a 4-1 lead. Nolan Arenado and Molina did the same thing an inning later to increase the St. Louis lead to 9-3. For the game, Molina had three hits, two home runs and four runs batted in.
K.K. Kim got his first start of the season, but pitched just three innings allowing three runs. The Cardinals bullpen pitched six innings, allowing just one run. Ryan Helsley was awarded the victory.
The Cardinals and Phillies play the deciding game of their three game series tomorrow afternoon in Philadelphia. John Gant will pitch for the Cards.