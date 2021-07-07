Cardinals “hang on” for 6-5 win over Giants

St. Louis Cardinals’ John Nogowski (34), Yadier Molina (4) and Paul DeJong (11) congratulate Dylan Carlson (3) after Carlson hit a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Miami. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 7-0. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Dylan Carlson made the game saving catch on the final out to preserve a 6-5 Cardinals win over the Giants on Tuesday night in San Francisco. Carlson caught a screamer off the bat of Jason Vosler at the left field wall to end the contest and give the Cardinals their second straight win over the first place Giants.

Nolan Arenado got the Cardinals off to a quick start with a two run homer in the first inning. It’s Arenado’s 17th home run of the season, making it 2-0 Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with a two run single. Yadier Molina drove in a run in the seventh with a single to plate Arenado, 5-3 Cards. Edmundo Sosa gave the Redbirds 6-3 lead in the eighth inning hitting his second home run of the season.

The Giants rallied for two runs in the eighth and had runners at first and third in the ninth with just one out. New Cardinals relief pitcher Justin Miller came on and induced a pop up and then the tremendous catch by Carlson to wrap up his first save as a Cardinal.

Adam Wainwright got the win despite pitching just fiving innings. His season record is now 7-5. The Cardinals offense collected 13 hits in the game, three each by Arenado, Molina and Sosa.

St. Louis goes for the series sweep on Wednesday night in San Francisco.