The Cardinals held a workout at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, the day before their season opening game against the Pirates. Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright, the veterans are hoping for a World Championship season. Pujols and Molina have said 2022 will be their last season in baseball. The Cardinals also announced that Jordan Hicks will be their fifth pitcher in their starting rotation.

